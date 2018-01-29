One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield County

POMEROY, WA- Authorities say one person is dead following a helicopter crash in the northern part of Garfield County.



Garfield County Sheriff Drew W. Hyer says the crash took place at about 2 p.m. Saturday, and the investigation has been turned over to the Washington State Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.



Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the scene to assist with the crash. One person was dead at the scene, and two others were taken by Lifeflight helicopter to St. Joe's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Their conditions are not known as of Sunday morning.



The names of the people involved have not been released.