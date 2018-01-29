Listeria concern prompts cream cheese recall at Panera

NBC RIGHT NOW - Panera Bread is voluntarily recalling all their two and eight ounce cream cheese products in the U.S. This comes after samples from a two ounce cream cheese product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The company only found the genes during one day of production, but the company is issuing the preemptive recall as a precaution. The products included are all varieties of unexpired 2 oz. And 8 oz. Cream cheese with an expiration date on or before 4/2/18.

The varieties include Plain, Reduced-Fat Plain, Reduced Fat Chive & Onion, Reduced-Fat Honey Walnut, and Reduced-Fat Wild Blueberry Cream Cheeses.

The company's President and CEO said in a statement on their website, "The safety of our guests and associates is paramount, therefore we are recalling all cream cheese products sold in the US with an active shelf life. We have likewise ceased all manufacturing in the associated cream cheese facility. Only one variety of 2-oz cream cheese from a single day yielded the positive result. Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera."

According to the FDA, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems. Some of the symptoms include a fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

If you have any of these cream cheeses you should throw it away immediately and contact Panera Bread for a refund.