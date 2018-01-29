Listeria concern prompts cream cheese recall at Panera

Listeria concern prompts cream cheese recall at PaneraPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Walla Walla Police looking for suspects setting off fireworks
Walla Walla Police looking for suspects setting off fireworks
Walla Walla Police are hoping a tip from you will help them find people responsible for setting off fireworks.More >>
Walla Walla Police are hoping a tip from you will help them find people responsible for setting off fireworks.More >>
Police arrest burglary suspect
Police arrest burglary suspect
A 25-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Walla Walla County Jail for several charges.More >>
A 25-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Walla Walla County Jail for several charges.More >>
One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield County
One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield CountyPOMEROY, WA- Authorities say one person is dead following a helicopter crash in the northern part of Garfield County. Garfield County Sheriff Drew W. Hyer says the crash took place at about 2 p.m. Saturday, and the investigation has been turned over to the Washington State Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the ...More >>POMEROY, WA- Authorities say one person is dead following a helicopter crash in the northern part of Garfield County. Garfield County Sheriff Drew W. Hyer says the crash took place at about 2 p.m. Saturday, and the investigation has been turned over to the Washington State Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the ...More >>
Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb
Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines.More >>
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.More >>
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.More >>
Suspect arrested after Fred Meyer fire in Richland
Suspect arrested after Fred Meyer fire in Richland
RICHLAND, WA.-- 35-year-old Daniel Wright of West Richland has been arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold following a fire at the Wellsian Way Fred Meyer on Friday night.More >>
RICHLAND, WA.-- 35-year-old Daniel Wright of West Richland has been arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72-hour hold following a fire at the Wellsian Way Fred Meyer on Friday night.More >>
Experts report one of the worst flu seasons in years with widespread activity
Experts report one of the worst flu seasons in years with widespread activity
Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting that two more area residents have died from influenza.More >>
Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting that two more area residents have died from influenza.More >>
Buy Local, Give Local Tri-Cities event
Buy Local, Give Local Tri-Cities event
VISIT TRI-CITIES is pleased to announce the Tri-Cities Wine Tourism Council will be hosting “Buy Local, Give Local” on Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.More >>
VISIT TRI-CITIES is pleased to announce the Tri-Cities Wine Tourism Council will be hosting “Buy Local, Give Local” on Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, 2018.More >>
Columbia Basin Hearing Center Upgrades To New Building
Columbia Basin Hearing Center Upgrades To New Building
Nearly 20 workers combined forces from two former locations into one new one.More >>
Nearly 20 workers combined forces from two former locations into one new one.More >>
2 Hanford employees test positive after contamination is found near PFP site
2 Hanford employees test positive after contamination is found near PFP site
New information from the Plutonium Finishing Plant shows that contamination was discovered up to ten miles away from the plant, but never left the Hanford site.More >>
New information from the Plutonium Finishing Plant shows that contamination was discovered up to ten miles away from the plant, but never left the Hanford site.More >>