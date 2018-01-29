Police arrest burglary suspect

WALLA WALLA, WA - A 25-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Walla Walla County Jail for several charges.

Officers arrested Abel Valdez around 3:00 Saturday afternoon for charges of malicious mischief, obstructing and burglarizing a home on Whitman Street.

During his arrest, he allegedly assaulted a Walla Walla Police Officer. That resulted in an additional probable cause of assault in the 3rd degree.