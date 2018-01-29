Walla Walla Police looking for suspects setting off fireworks

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Police are hoping a tip from you will help them find people responsible for setting off fireworks. Officers have been receiving reports of explosions overnight within the city of Walla Walla over the last two months. The reports generally come in late at night or early in the morning on various days.

Police are waiting to review video evidence that may show a fused item being thrown from a car. Officers say as soon as they get the video, they will share it with the public.

Anyone who has information about who the suspect(s) may be should call WWPD at (509) 527-1960.