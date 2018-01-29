Whitman College recognized as one of country's best - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Whitman College recognized as one of country's best

Posted by Emily Bontrager, Producer
WALLA WALLA, WA - Whitman College in Walla Walla has been recognized as one of the country's best colleges. 

The Princeton Review ranked 200 other schools showing the highest return on investments for students based on cost, financial aid, graduation rates, student debt, and job satisfaction. 

Whitman is also listed as a school with one of the best classroom experiences and quality of life. 

