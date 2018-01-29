13-year-old arrested for allegedly planning school shootingPosted: Updated:
Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested
The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.More >>
13-year-old arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide
As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.More >>
Trios Health discontinuing some outpatient therapy services
Effective February 28, 2018, Trios Health will discontinue some of its outpatient therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language services.More >>
Rusted pipes create water leak at Highland Hills in Hermiston
Hermiston School District wants Highland Hills parents to know that there is a water leak outside of the building at Highland Hills due to rusted, aging pipes.More >>
Local author's daughter encourages inspiring new book: "Earth Angels"
A retired teacher of 34 years transplanted to eastern Washington a few years ago and took on her next chapter in life as an author.More >>
Local audiologist fighting for worker's rights to hearing aids
People as young as in their 20s are treated for work-related hearing loss and that is not reversible.More >>
Walla Walla Police looking for suspects setting off fireworks
Walla Walla Police are hoping a tip from you will help them find people responsible for setting off fireworks.More >>
Whitman College recognized as one of country's best
Whitman College in Walla Walla has been recognized as one of the country's best colleges.More >>
Police arrest burglary suspect
A 25-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Walla Walla County Jail for several charges.More >>
