13-year-old threatened students about shooting plan, court documents show

1-30-18 UPDATE:

WEST RICHLAND, WA - New information today on the 13-year-old boy arrested for allegedly making plans for a shooting at Enterprise Middle School.

Richland Police arrested the boy on Sunday. He has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center. The prosecutor now has until tomorrow at five to file any charges.

The court documents show there were several other boys who saw and reported what the 13-year-old was doing. Since all five boys are juveniles, we are not releasing their names and will refer to them as Boy 1 (the suspect), and Boys A, B, C, and D, who reported the threats.

In the documents, Boy A and Boy B saw Boy 1 looking up firearms on his school-issued Chromebook and tried to take a picture of the act. They then told school staff about it.

Enterprise Middle School staff then analyzed the Chromebook search history and found thousands of searches, indicating there may be a pattern.

Boy C told his dad about the threats that he heard Boy 1 make about a school shooting. The dad then called police about the threats. Boy C also admitted to going to a house with Boy 1, where Boy 1 showed him 2 to 3 different firearms and discussed his plans for the shooting.

Boy 1 then threatened to kill Boy C if he told anyone about the plans.

Court documents also show Boy D reported to police that Boy 1 asked him to be a part of the school shooting. After Boy D declined, he was also threatened to not tell anyone.

-----------------------------

UPDATE:

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A 13-year-old boy was expelled and arrested on Friday after a student approached staff members at Enterprise Middle School and told them about plans for a school shooting.

That same day, Enterprise called police and expelled the boy immediately after. West Richland Police and the Richland School District conducted an investigation that lasted through most of the weekend, until finally, on Sunday, police arrested the boy responsible for threats to kill as well as harassment.

He is now booked in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center and made his preliminary court appearance earlier today. Police say that at this time, there is no more threat to students or staff at the school.

However, Richland School District Director, Steve Aagard, tells us that going forward when it comes to any potential dangerous situation, always speak up.

"Whether it's a threat, an alleged threat, something a student hears, there have been too many of these incidents across the nation," Aagard said. "So we take them seriously, and student safety is a top priority of course. So that's why I say if anybody hears anything going on in our community or at a school they need to talk to our police immediately or to the principal or a teacher."

The school district also released a statement today saying that their staff had gone through emergency protocol training just last week at Benton County Emergency Services, where police taught them what to do if an intruder came onto the campus.

A lot of parents were upset and wished the school had notified them earlier about the investigation and arrest. After seeing some comments on social media, we contacted Aagard.

"I think the main thing we want parents to know is that the district in general doesn't get out in front of the police when they release information," Aagard said. "The police have to continue their investigation and complete it. We don't want to be putting information out about what we think might've happened before the police have completed their investigation. In this case, they made an arrest on Sunday afternoon, and they released an official statement on Monday morning."

To sum it up, the school district didn't want to release the information before the police did, in case there were any details that didn't match up.

West Richland Police can still be seen around campus while they investigate...however, school was open as normal today and will be open tomorrow as well.

-----------------------------

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.

The Enterprise school staff found out about the incident Friday when a student informed them of the teen's activities. The school called police and the immediately expelled the teen from school.

West Richland Police and the Richland School District investigated and conducted interviews. After a search warrant, officers arrested the 13-year-old on Sunday. He was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.

There is no on-going threat at this time. There will be an extra patrols around the school today to ensure the safety of students and staff.