Teen arrested for allegedly planning school shooting

WEST RICHLAND, WA - A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.

The Enterprise school staff found out about the incident Friday when a student informed them of the teen's activities. The school called police and the immediately expelled the teen from school.

West Richland Police and the Richland School District investigated and conducted interviews. After a search warrant, officers arrested the 13-year-old on Sunday. He was booked into the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.

There is no on-going threat at this time. There will be an extra patrols around the school today to ensure the safety of students and staff.