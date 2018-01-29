Spokane Preservation Advocates' 2018 Old House Workshops

Event Location: The Spokane Woman's Club; 1428 W. 9th Ave., Spokane

Event Date: February 6th, 13th, & 20th Time of the Event: 6:00- p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Buildings grow old and forgotten…neighborhoods and communities change… How can someone who loves historic buildings save them from neglect or demolition? Adaptive reuse – the process of reusing an old site or building for a purpose other than which it was built or designed for – can be the answer. Join Spokane Preservation Advocates for three informative workshops on how local homeowners, developers, and business owners have taken on the adventure of transforming barns, schools, and other historic structures, giving them a new life and purpose. Cost is $20 per workshop or all three for $50 – www.spokanepreservation.org. Session 1, Feb. 6: What if I…Bought a Barn? Many old barns have great bones – large timber frames with open spaces and high ceilings. What does it take to turn an agricultural building into a home, an art studio, or an event space? After an overview of what adaptive reuse is by historic preservationist Caitlin Shain, hear the stories of the remodeling of three historic barns in the Spokane area. See a video produced by Hamilton Studios of how survivalist television host and local high school teacher Hazen Audel carefully took apart an 1890 Fairfield barn board by board and remodeled it into a home and metalworking studio. Also, artist Ken Spiering (“The Childhood Express”) will reveal how he converted his 1902 Palouse barn into a home and art studio. Finally, son and mother, Chris and SueAnn Davis will tell the story of creating The Barn on Wild Rose Prairie Event Center to save the family farm. Session 2, Feb. 13: What if I…Bought a School? School buildings often loom large in many childhood memories, even if they’ve been decommissioned or abandoned. Come hear how former schools of all shapes and sizes have been saved by transforming them into homes or businesses. Tom Stradling of NAI Black shows how the 1929 Cheney High School was transformed into cool new shared-space apartments for EWU students. Heidi and Kevin Turnbough tell of the transformation of the 1908 Latah Schoolhouse into an event center. John McLean of Blue Room Architecture and Design demonstrates how his conversion of the 1893 Saltese School into a new home retains some of the one-room schoolhouse’s charm. Finally, Don and Lorna Hamilton present their renovation of St. Joseph’s Catholic School’s Auditorium into Hamilton Studio. Session 3, Feb. 20: What if I…Transform a Historic Building?

A local restaurant or hotel in a historic building creates a unique atmosphere that many guests admire. After Dave Compton, Assistant Planner for City of Spokane Planning and Development, presents the potential legal and zoning issues of conversions from residential to business and vice versa, come hear how these business owners and contractors undertook adaptive reuse projects for the hospitality industry. Tom Handy tells how he took a decommissioned Pullman post office and turned it into Paradise Creek Brewery and Restaurant. Developer Chris Batten talks about his experience with permits and approvals when converting the Luminaria warehouse into Steel Barrel Brewery. David Hanson of Hanson Carlen Architecture & Construction speaks of the Montvale Hotel’s many different uses over the years and some of the challenges his company faced. Dawn Kiki of Brambleberry Cottage & Tea Shoppe shows her makeover of a historic home into charming business. Vendors available to visit starting at 5:30 pm.