Native Plant Slideshow

Event Location: 2600 N 20th Ave, Pasco, WA 99301 (Columbia Basin College Building SWL Room 117)

Event Date: February 7

Time of the Event: 7 PM

Don’t miss an opportunity to see the wonderful photographs taken by our local shrub-steppe expert, Ernest Crediford. The Columbia Basin Native Plant Society presents Mr. Crediford’s slideshow “Ready, Steppe, Go!” featuring the awesome beauty of the wildflowers found locally in the Columbia Basin, including rare and endangered plants. Mr. Crediford’s ability to capture the exquisite beauty of the natural world of the Columbia Basin is well known. He has won several local competitions featuring wildflowers and the scenery found here in our unique local environment: the Shrub-Steppe. After the long, wet winter of 2017, the wildflowers were in abundance. Ernest took advantage of an extraordinary opportunity to photograph them at their best. Prepare to be amazed.