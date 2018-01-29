Kittitas County deputies arrest 3 burglary suspects

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A Badger Pocket resident phoned 9-1-1 when he heard someone kicking in the door to his home about 1:20 a.m. this morning. The suspects fled when the homeowner turned on the lights and yelled at them.

Deputies responded to the area where another resident reported seeing the suspect vehicle going up a lane to another residence. Believing another crime may be happening, the deputies checked the area and found the vehicle, doors open, in a barn. In the area of the vehicle were foot prints, a pile of guns and some cameras.

During the course of searching for the suspects and checking to make sure the homeowners were okay, the deputies found inconsistencies which led to the arrest of 18-year-old Cody Reed of Ellensburg, 18-year-old Taylor Baker of Ellensburg, and 23-year-old Shaquille Warren of Kittitas.

Deputies believe 3 residences were broken into and they are in the process of tying the recovered stolen property to its lawful owners.

Undersheriff Myers voiced appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Badger Pocket residents. "The landowners out there look out for themselves and their neighbors. When they see things out of place, they take notice and work with us to address the problem. The result; The good guys caught the bad guys."