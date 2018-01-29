Local audiologist fighting for worker's rights to hearing aidsPosted: Updated:
Rusted pipes create water leak at Highland Hills in Hermiston
Hermiston School District wants Highland Hills parents to know that there is a water leak outside of the building at Highland Hills due to rusted, aging pipes.More >>
Local author's daughter encourages inspiring new book: "Earth Angels"
A retired teacher of 34 years transplanted to eastern Washington a few years ago and took on her next chapter in life as an author.More >>
Local audiologist fighting for worker's rights to hearing aids
People as young as in their 20s are treated for work-related hearing loss and that is not reversible.More >>
Teen arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
Walla Walla Police looking for suspects setting off fireworks
Walla Walla Police are hoping a tip from you will help them find people responsible for setting off fireworks.More >>
Whitman College recognized as one of country's best
Whitman College in Walla Walla has been recognized as one of the country's best colleges.More >>
Police arrest burglary suspect
A 25-year-old man is sitting behind bars in the Walla Walla County Jail for several charges.More >>
One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield County
One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield County
POMEROY, WA- Authorities say one person is dead following a helicopter crash in the northern part of Garfield County. Garfield County Sheriff Drew W. Hyer says the crash took place at about 2 p.m. Saturday, and the investigation has been turned over to the Washington State Patrol, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Fish and Wildlife officials, firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Lifeflight responded to the ...
Local firefighters preparing for firefighter stairclimb
KENNEWICK, WA.-- Right now, firefighters all over Washington State are getting ready for the annual Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle. This weekend, you might have seen some of them geared-up, and getting their workout in on stairclimber machines.More >>
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.More >>
