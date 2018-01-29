Local audiologist fighting for worker's rights to hearing aids

KENNEWICK, WA - A local audiologist is making his way to Olympia to talk in front of the Washington State Legislature. Dr. Neil Aiello, of Columbia Basin Hearing Center, noticed a little over a year ago that it was getting harder for people to replace their hearing aids through L and I claims and workman's compensation. Turns out, the powers at be had decided to interpret the law differently making it very difficult for people with work-related hearing loss to get the help they need. So, Dr. Aiello is heading to Olympia to voice his support for Senate Bill 6232.



"These are the injured workers that are building our roads. They're the concrete workers," said Dr. Neil Aiello. "They're the people out there that are doing the manual labor working in construction jobs and equipment. They're building all the the things that we as Washingtonians enjoy."



He said people as young as in their 20s come in with work-related hearing loss and that's not reversible. Hearing loss does not go away.



We'll be tracking Dr. Aiello's progress so stay tuned to NBC Right Now for updates.