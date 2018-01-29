Rusted pipes create water leak at Highland Hills in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston School District wants Highland Hills parents to know that there is a water leak outside of the building at Highland Hills due to rusted, aging pipes. The District administrators contacted the City and a work crew will be working to fix the leak. The water to the building will be shut off at 12:30 p.m.

Administrators have portable restrooms, bottled water, and hand sanitizers on site, available for students and staff. Lunch times will not be affected by the water leak.

Parents of the students that attend the Champions will be contacted by the administrators of the program for alternate arrangements.

District administrators will provide an update as more information is available.