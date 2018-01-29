How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide

BENTON COUNTY, WA - As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.

The Benton County Fire District, along with other departments from the area, are gathered together to discuss the duty of each station when the slide comes down. Officials are still saying the crack is moving at a steady rate of about a foot and a half per week, although there is only scientific estimations about the slide. Firefighters aren't taking any chances and would rather be prepared.

"We are just planning because the land continues to move on a weekly basis," said Fire Chief Lonnie Click with Benton County Fire District #1. "We have an opportunity to look at what we are going to do in the event that it does slide. They are still saying that it will, some of the mathematical calculations are when."

The fire stations in our area would assist the Yakima stations in incident management support. That means they would help coordinate and make a plan during the incident. They would also help provide in field resources to help manage the crisis.

Ambulances and hospitals were also discussed in the event of overcrowding at the medical facilities in Yakima, and where patients would be sent in case of the event.