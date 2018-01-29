La Casa Hogar in Yakima helping Dreamers reapply for DACA

YAKIMA, WA - DACA continues to be a hot topic. President Trump has even stated he offered a wonderful deal. But the big question continues to be: come February 8, will Congress present a fair path for Dreamers?

A local organization in Yakima is raising money to help Dreamers reapply for DACA.

Congress has not come to an agreement regarding the program, and that's why La Casa Hogar in Yakima is offering to help those eligible to reapply a chance to pay for their application fee.

That fee costs $495. To receive the money, all La Casa Hogar asks is that you be eligible for renewal.

They will not provide any legal advice, but do suggest where you can receive free consulting if you want to find out if you are eligible to reapply for DACA.

"Our recommendation is to go to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project," said Laura Armstrong, executive director for La Casa Hogar. "Their office in Wenatchee is offering free consultations about DACA."

Once you're sure you're eligible, that is when you can contact La Casa Hogar. They only have enough funds to cover the application fee for 10 people.

But they are continuing fundraisers, and will consult with those seeking help to see if they can pay half of the fee and La Casa Hogar the other half. That way, they can help more Dreamers.