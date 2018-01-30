Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditchPosted: Updated:
Two suspects arrested in connection to Pasco burglary
Two suspects are in the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for residential burglary.More >>
Police continue search for assault suspect
Kennewick Police are still hoping to find the man suspected of shooting another man.More >>
More testing for contamination at the Plutonium Finishing Plant
Officials at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford said on Friday, a type of adhesive used to seal contaminants in place was found inside an employee's air purifying respirator hood and on their protective clothing.More >>
Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditch
South Columbia Basin Irrigation workers found a submerged pond in an irrigation ditch in Franklin County Monday afternoon.More >>
Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested
The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.More >>
13-year-old arrested for allegedly planning school shooting
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide
As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.More >>
Trios Health discontinuing some outpatient therapy services
Effective February 28, 2018, Trios Health will discontinue some of its outpatient therapy services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language services.More >>
Rusted pipes create water leak at Highland Hills in Hermiston
Hermiston School District wants Highland Hills parents to know that there is a water leak outside of the building at Highland Hills due to rusted, aging pipes.More >>
Local author's daughter encourages inspiring new book: "Earth Angels"
A retired teacher of 34 years transplanted to eastern Washington a few years ago and took on her next chapter in life as an author.More >>
