Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditch

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - South Columbia Basin Irrigation workers found a submerged pond in an irrigation ditch in Franklin County Monday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies tell NBC Right Now the only reason the crews found the car is because the water levels are the lowest they've been in two years.

Investigators believe the car was stolen out of Pasco back in 2016. They think it may have been dumped in the water off West Vineyard Drive North of Pasco.

Right now investigators are trying to figure out how long it's been there.

This is a developing story.