More testing for contamination at the Plutonium Finishing Plant

HANFORD, WA - Officials at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford said on Friday, a type of adhesive used to seal contaminants in place was found inside an employee's air purifying respirator hood and on their protective clothing. That employee was checked out, but returned to work when they didn't find contamination.

Then, on Monday afternoon, an employees boot was taken and checked for possible contamination. After investigating they didn't find anything. Officials say a vehicle that has been on site since Dec. 18 did have contamination, which prompted the owners of six personal vehicles to be contacted, two were resurveyed and no contamination was found.

The Department of Energy said in a statement, "As part of a continued effort to ensure the protection of employees, the public and the environment, the U.S. Department of Energy has directed changes in how the recovery of the PFP will be managed."

John Fulton has been appointed to manage the PFP recovery project.