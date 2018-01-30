Suspect found guilty of malicious mischief after 2016 stabbing

ELLENSBURG, WA - A man who turned himself in for stabbing another man at a party has been found not guilty of first degree assault and first degree burglary. However, the jury did find him guilty of third degree malicious mischief.

The jury says Scott Newsom had been using self defense when he stabbed Cory Rowe during a fight on the 2500 Block of North Water Street at a party in April of 2016.

Newsom is scheduled to be sentenced for the malicious mischief charge on February 9th.