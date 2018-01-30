Police continue search for assault suspect

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are still hoping to find the man suspected of shooting another man. Police Searched Zintel Canyon along Ridgeline drive for several hours Monday afternoon. They were hoping to find Jesus Salas-Rubio, but had no luck.

The 30-year-old has a first degree assault warrant out for his arrest. Police are considering him armed and dangerous.

If you know anything about where Salas-Rubio may be, call KPD at (509) 628-0333.