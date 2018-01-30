Flu related deaths continue to rise

WASHINGTON STATE - According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 109 lab-confirmed influenza deaths in Washington State this season. In Oregon at least two children have died, but it's harder to get numbers because health officials don't track adult deaths from the flu. So far 16 people have died in Benton, Kittitas, Walla Walla, and Yakima Counties.

Experts say the season is hitting hard and fast across the country and could last for the next 10 weeks. 49 states are reporting "widespread" activity.

People older than 65 are most likely to be hospitalized for complications from the flu and young children usually fall right behind.

Doctors say if you seem to be recovering then have a setback, you should seek medical attention right away.