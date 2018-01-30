Two suspects arrested in connection to Pasco burglary

PASCO, WA - Two suspects are in the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for residential burglary. Someone reported a man broke into his home on the 600 Block of North Beech Street around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. The victim reported the man loading property into a gray car with the help of a woman.

Pasco Police responded and found 41-year-old Kitwan Pruit and 48-year-old Stephanie Birden leaving in a car matching the description. They also noticed items inside the car matching what had been taken from the home.

Officers say the house was empty and undergoing renovation and the door had been forced open. The homeowner told police no one was supposed to be there and he didn't know the suspects.

PPD arrested Pruitt and Birden and recovered the stolen property.