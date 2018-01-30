Elementary school closes because of the flu

ASTORIA, OR - An elementary school in northwestern Oregon will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to stem a flu outbreak that has affected about 43 percent of the students, along with several teachers and staff. Hilda Lahti Elementary School in Knappa will keep kindergartners through sixth-graders at home Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Superintendent says some classes at the school Monday had only four healthy students. The school district met with county and state health officials later in the day and decided to close.



The Clatsop County Public Health Director said there were no other school districts in the county reporting abnormally high rates of flu infection.



Columbia Memorial Hospital's director of nursing says the incidence of influenza this winter has been higher than in the last couple of years and largely affecting younger populations.