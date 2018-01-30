Red Wine & Chocolate

Event Location: Tucannon Cellars 40504 N. Demoss Rd. Benton City, WA. 99301

Event Date: Feb 16th - 19th

Time of the Event: 11:00 - 5:00

Roses are red, violets are blue, we're celebrating Valentine's, and so should YOU! Red Wine and Chocolate is back in the valley, and we have a lovely treat prepared for all you chocolate and wine lovers! We have partnered with local Baum's House of Chocolate to bring you a divine pairing of chocolate and wine. Baum's even made chocolate wine barrel truffles out of our 2012 Merlot, and we will have these available for purchase. They make great gifts! Pairing Menu 2012 Cabernet Franc W/ Toffee Milk Chocolate 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon W/ Dark Coffee Chocolate 2013 Red Fusion W/ Chipotle Dark Chocolate Premier Pass Holders and Wine Club Members can expect reduced tasting fees, and a complimentary taste of our 2014 Malbec. Unreleased, and Unavailable, except for this weekend! Thank you!