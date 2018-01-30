Yakima Police find missing 3-year-old boy - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Police find missing 3-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

YAKIMA, WA - The boy has been found and has been returned safely to his mother. Rico Salgado is now in custody and sitting in the Yakima County Jail. 

-----------------------------------

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.

The child was taken from his mother in Yakima on 01/26/18 by the presumed father, Rico Salgado, following a physical altercation.

Salgado is believed to be homeless and he is said to possibly be under the influence of drugs. Salgado also reportedly made suicidal statements during the altercation in which he took the child.

The child is believed to be wearing the same parka from the photograph.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   