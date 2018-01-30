Yakima Police searching for missing/endangered 3-year-old boy

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.

The child was taken from his mother in Yakima on 01/26/18 by the presumed father, Rico Salgado, following a physical altercation.

Salgado is believed to be homeless and he is said to possibly be under the influence of drugs. Salgado also reportedly made suicidal statements during the altercation in which he took the child.

The child is believed to be wearing the same parka from the photograph.

Anyone with information regarding the child's whereabouts should call 9-1-1.