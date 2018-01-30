Virginia Mason Memorial restricts visitors under 12 until flu season subsides

YAKIMA, WA - Virginia Mason Memorial hospital (and our entire community) is experiencing high rates of flu cases. As a precaution, children 12 years old and younger are restricted from visiting the hospital. Children, and those whose health is already compromised, are particularly vulnerable to becoming ill.

We understand, however, that there are circumstances in which you and your family members must visit the hospital. We ask that you take the following precautions:

Use hand sanitizer and wear a mask. These are provided at all entrances to the hospital.

Make your visit to the hospital as brief as possible.

Practice regular hand hygiene (wash hands thoroughly with soap and water, use hand sanitizer)

This restriction will be in place until further notice. Visitors may be approached or questioned by Memorial staff while on site.

We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

For more information about the flu, please visit the Washington State Department of Health website: https://www.doh.wa.gov/