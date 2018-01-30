Community invited to nominate names for new preschool center

RICHLAND, WA - The Richland School District invites community members to nominate names for the new preschool center which will open this August. The preschool center will occupy what is currently the 1982 wing of Jefferson Elementary School.

Names most likely to be considered will:

1. Honor individuals who have contributed to the development of young children.

2. Reflect early learning concepts.

Nominations should include specific reasons why a name is being proposed. All nominations will be reviewed by the School Naming Committee which will forward a list of finalists to the Richland School Board.

Those wishing to submit a nomination can do so by filling out this nomination form.

According to District policy, “School or support facilities will be named after geographic characteristics of the area in which the facility is located or after deceased persons who have achieved local or national stature resulting from enduring contributions in the fields of education, arts and sciences, historical significance to the region, military achievements and statesmanship. Names must not conflict with names of other schools in the district or surrounding districts.”