Local special needs children get gifts to help them learn, communicate
The Trios Foundation and the Pasco School District officials presented gifts to special needs children on behalf of the Gartner Child Assistance Fund today at the Pasco Early Learning Center.More >>
Umatilla County Jail seeks state funding to reduce overcrowding
The Umatilla County Jail is bursting at the seams; currently over capacity by more than a hundred inmates.More >>
13-year-old threatened students about shooting plan, court documents show
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
Community invited to nominate names for new preschool center
The Richland School District invites community members to nominate names for the new preschool center which will open this August.More >>
Yakima Police searching for missing/endangered 3-year-old boy
Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.More >>
Police continue search for assault suspect
Kennewick Police are still hoping to find the man suspected of shooting another man.More >>
Two suspects arrested in connection to Pasco burglary
Two suspects are in the Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for residential burglary.More >>
More testing for contamination at the Plutonium Finishing Plant
Officials at the Plutonium Finishing Plant at Hanford said on Friday, a type of adhesive used to seal contaminants in place was found inside an employee's air purifying respirator hood and on their protective clothing.More >>
Workers find stolen car in irrigation ditch
South Columbia Basin Irrigation workers found a submerged pond in an irrigation ditch in Franklin County Monday afternoon.More >>
Richland Fred Meyer back open after fire; second suspect arrested
The Richland Fred Meyer store is back open after police say an arsonist started a fire in the home section Friday night.More >>
