Local special needs children get gifts to help them learn, communicate

PASCO, WA - The Trios Foundation and Pasco School District officials presented gifts to special needs children on behalf of the Gartner Child Assistance Fund today at the Pasco Early Learning Center.

The gifts included two iPads that come with a specialized communication software that would help two children improve their communication skills. The other child suffers from cerebral palsy; that requires parents and teachers to lift and position the child when they care for him. So, a multi-positional seat was donated to help make caring for the 4-year-old a lot easier.

One of the parents is grateful for the donations and already sees improvement in her child.

"It means a lot," said Holly England, Michael England's mother. "It means he can be able to communicate a little clearer with us, but still be able to try and learn. For himself to speak clearly, not just rely on it, but to have the assistance of it."

The software on the iPad matches pictures with words and helps them communicate and ask for certain things in the classroom. This makes the learning process a lot easier and interactive for the children.

Since October of 2017, the Gartner Child Assistance Fund has funded four iPads and one Hi-Lo seating system.