How the Yakima Airport is faring with ice and snow this season
Yakima Airport vs ice and snow
Local organization helping Dreamers
Range 12 Lawsuit in Yakima County
Father of 15 y.o. hit by car offers reward for driver's identity
Aviation at CWU part 2
How the Yakima Airport is faring with ice and snow this season
Last year, Yakima County received more snow than usual, which meant workers had to be quick to keep the runways at the Yakima Airport clean.
Virginia Mason Memorial restricts visitors under 12 until flu season subsides
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital (and our entire community) is experiencing high rates of flu cases.
Yakima Police searching for missing/endangered 3-year-old boy
Yakima Police are looking for a missing/endangered 3-year-old boy named Romeo Martinez.
Suspect found guilty of malicious mischief after 2016 stabbing
A man who turned himself in for stabbing another man at a party has been found not guilty of first degree assault and first degree burglary.
La Casa Hogar in Yakima helping Dreamers reapply for DACA
DACA continues to be a hot topic. But the big question continues to be: come February 8, will Congress present a fair path for Dreamers?
How local districts will assist in Rattlesnake Ridge landslide
As scientists continue to investigate Rattlesnake Ridge and whether or not the slide will come down, firefighters from the area are preparing themselves in the event that it does.
Kittitas County deputies arrest 3 burglary suspects
A Badger Pocket resident phoned 9-1-1 when he heard someone kicking in the door to his home about 1:20 a.m. Monday morning.
One dead in helicopter crash in Garfield County
Ranchers in Yakima County filing lawsuit over Range 12 Fire
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA.-- On January 25, a group of cattle ranchers in Yakima County filed a lawsuit against the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Army for the repercussions of the Range 12 Fire of 2016.
Father offering $5,000 reward to identify person who hit 15 y.o. son with car
After a 15-year-old was hit by a car, the father of the child is now offering a reward to find out who was behind the wheel.
