Department of Health releases letter of concern for contamination events following PFP demolition

UPDATE:

RICHLAND, WA - The Department of Health sent a letter to the Department of Energy about the spread of radioactive contamination released in the air at the Hanford Site last year.

The DOH states that although there were no off levels indicating a public health risk. They are concerned that if work were to continue without better control, then a risk can develop.

The DOH also requested a long list of information that includes things like boundary maps, winds, along with other data collected at the PFP. All the information must be presented by March 29.

This is the first time the DOH's environmental public health division has sent a letter to the DOE.

------------------------

RICHLAND, WA - The Washington Department of Health released a letter to the Department of Energy, regarding their concerns over the spread of radioactive contamination released to the air and the environment during Plutonium Finishing Plant (PFP) demolition activities.

The Department of Health states: "We have been taking air samples at various locations on the Hanford Site, as well as off the Hanford Site. While we have seen elevated results, there have been no off site levels indicating a threat to public health. However, we are concerned if work resumes without better controls, a risk to the public may develop."

To read the official letter, view the pictures attached to this article.