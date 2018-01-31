One dead, several injured after train collides with truck in Virginia

One dead, several injured after train collides with truck in VirginiaPosted: Updated:
13-year-old Enterprise student arrested for violating release conditions the next day
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
19-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested for gang-related assault at Mid-Columbia Library
Kennewick Police detectives have been investigating a gang-related assault that happened on January 17, 2018 at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union Street.More >>
Department of Health releases letter of concern for contamination events following PFP demolition
The WA Department of Health released a letter intended for the DOE, regarding their concerns over the spread of radioactive contamination released to the air and the environment during PFP demolition activities.More >>
UW and PNNL form partnership for advancements in material science
Material science has helped make many innovations of the 21st century.More >>
Body found near I-82 identified
The body of a man who was found near Prosser by I-82 on January 17 has been identified.More >>
Hermiston Police looking for armed robbery suspect
Hermiston Police are asking for your help finding a robbery suspect.More >>
Yakima Police find missing 3-year-old boy
The boy has been found and has been returned safely to his mother.More >>
Local special needs children get gifts to help them learn, communicate
The Trios Foundation and the Pasco School District officials presented gifts to special needs children on behalf of the Gartner Child Assistance Fund today at the Pasco Early Learning Center.More >>
Umatilla County Jail seeks state funding to reduce overcrowding
The Umatilla County Jail is bursting at the seams; currently over capacity by more than a hundred inmates.More >>
Community invited to nominate names for new preschool center
The Richland School District invites community members to nominate names for the new preschool center which will open this August.More >>
