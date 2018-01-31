One dead, several injured after train collides with truck in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - GOP lawmakers boarded a train this morning, bound for an annual party conference in West Virginia. About two hours after the train departed, it slammed into a truck in rural Virginia.

The White House says at least one person was killed.

The train was just west of Charlottesville when it hit the truck at a crossing around 11:15 Eastern Time.

Oregon Representative Greg Walden and Washington Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers were on board, and thankfully both are okay. But this train wasn't just carrying GOP lawmakers: since this is a family retreat, many had brought their spouses and children. We spoke with Rep. Walden today, who says they instantly knew something was wrong.

One day after President Trump delivered his State of the Union Address, GOP l

"I looked out the window and saw the grassy area next to the train," Rep. Walden said. "Lots of garbage and twisted white metal. Which later we came to learn was the remnants of the garbage truck."

Several people suffered minor injuries.

"People who were walking or not holding onto something when the collision occurred, some suffered bruises and strained necks and minor head injuries in all," Rep. Walden added.

In the minutes that followed the crash, several members of Congress who are also physicians immediately jumped into action.

"As soon as we could get the doors open, they were on the ground and headed over to try and save their lives, and I think it made a real difference."

But even though business will continue on as usual at the retreat, tonight the focus is on the family of the truck driver.

When we spoke with Rep. Walden earlier, he told us they had just arrived safely in West Virginia around 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

A spokesperson for the Congressional Institute issued a statement saying the retreat will proceed with an adjusted program and will now include a moment of prayer for those involved in today's incident.