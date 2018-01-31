UW and PNNL form partnership for advancements in material science

TRI-CITIES, WA - Material science has helped make many innovations of the 21st century. Now, the University of Washington and the local Pacific Northwest National Laboratory plan to make even bigger discoveries by working together.

UW and PNNL announced the creation of the NW Impact, a joint research effort to discover and achieve advancements in material science.

"It's just literally countless, the number of ways in which material science can make an impact on our world, on our planet, and on us," said Anna Mari Cauce, UW President.

As two of the leading research institutions in the Pacific Northwest join forces, their research and developments of new materials could potentially change the world, and it is all happening here in the Tri-Cities.

"The science and technology coming out of the Tri-Cities, and more generally the State of Washington with the partners at UW, are going to be born here," said PNNL Director, Steven Ashby. "It is going to lead to new discoveries and inventions that are going to create new companies and wealth, including some that are going to be here in Eastern Washington."

This partnership gives students the opportunity from UW to travel to the PNNL laboratories and do experiments using innovative technology.

"You take the expertise we have in our two institutions. the complimentary capabilities we have, the characterization of computing," Ashby said. "We are really going to advance the science of materials and then be able to design materials with desired functions to do things that we can't do today."

This isn't the first time the two institutes have joined forces, as they've worked together in the past. But the NW Impact is the beginning of a long partnership.