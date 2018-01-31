Emergency Management: Rattlesnake Ridge could take years to fall

UNION GAP, WA - Emergency Management had another briefing on the Rattlesnake Ridge landslide this morning, to announce that they are going into standby mode.

This means that Emergency Management is putting a hold on the briefings for now. This comes after multiple agencies like DNR and Wyllie & Norrish Rock Engineers have found that the landslide continues to move at a rate of 1.6 feet per week.

Because that rate is not changing, both DNR and third party geologists believe the landslide could take years, if not decades, to come down.

EM is now looking into what will happen with all of the residents that were evacuated from their homes alongside Thorp Road.

Officials have been having weekly briefings, and at one point there was more than one a week. But now that's all changing. This morning's press conference will be the last - at least for now.

The Joint Information Center is now in standby mode and will send out anything important if and when things change.

But EM says they'll be ready at a moment's notice to meet the needs of public safety.

"Based on [the third party geologist's] review and the characteristics of the slide, he did not find that rapid failure of the slide was a high possibility and found it much more that the slide would continue to act in a slow, systematic way," said Jim Struthers, WSDOT Chief Engineering Geologist.

As the slide continues to move south, scientists say there will likely be rockfall and slides that could impact Thorp Road in the coming weeks and months.

Thorp Road has been shut down since the middle of December. There's no indication when that would or could open back up.