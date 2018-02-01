FREE Colorectal Cancer Pre-Screening Event

Event Location: Tr-Cities Cancer Center - 7350 W. Deschutes Ave - Kennewick, WA

Event Date: March 24th, 2018

Time of the Event: 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

What are you waiting for? We made it easy. This event is offered FREE to ALL community members. Register today at BeHealthyGetScreened.com Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer related death. It is also very preventable by having a colonscopy. This event is for men and women age 50-75. Ages 75 should consult their doctor. Those at high risk of developing colorectal cancer should begin screening at a younger age. Available to individuals who have not had a colonoscopy in the last ten years. This FREE event is not a physical examination or colonoscopy. It is an expedited pathway to getting your colonoscopy done. A health assessment will be conducted at the event to determine the appropriateness for a colonoscopy. Appropriate participants will be scheduled for their colonoscopy before leaving the event. A free colonoscopy prep and education will be provided to scheduled participants. Colonoscopies will be billed to your insurance. Financial resources will be provided to those who meet the necessary criteria. Register early if you are uninsured or underinsured and are in need of financial assistance. Proudly offered by the Tri-Cities Cancer Center in partnership with Kadlec, Lourdes Health and Trios Health.