19-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested for gang-related assault at Mid-Columbia Library

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police detectives have been investigating a gang-related assault that happened on January 17, 2018 at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union Street.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Adrian Torres-Garzia of Kennewick, and two juveniles from Kennewick for Gang Intimidation (a felony) and misdemeanor Assault.

This morning, a search warrant was executed at Torres-Garza's residence in the 4000 block of S. Vancouver Street to search for evidence related to the incident. Torres-Garza and the two juveniles were taken into custody and are currently being interviewed.

The case will be forwarded to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to review for all appropriate charges.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.