Rotary Club exceeds promise for new Yakima aquatic center

YAKIMA, WA - Local Rotary club officials announced today pledges have “far exceeded” their promise of over $2 million dollars for a new aquatic center in Yakima. The new facility will be named “Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center” in recognition of the fulfilled pledge. An announcement was made Thursday at Yakima Downtown Club’s weekly meeting with representatives of all three local clubs, the YMCA and the Rotary Trust in attendance.

Two years ago, the aquatic center was selected as Rotary’s Centennial Project, commemorating 100 years of service in the Yakima community. About the same time, YMCA officials were seeking sponsoring partners for a brand new aquatic center/YMCA. And a relationship was formed.

“The partnership played a pivotal role in the development of the aquatic center/YMCA project. The credibility of Rotary and its financial commitment helped the YMCA secure additional community support and funding,” said YMCA Executive Director Bob Romero. “We will always be grateful for the tremendous support Rotary provided to help make this project possible.”

Participation has come from individual Rotarians, Rotarian owned businesses, all three local clubs plus a significant matching contribution from the Yakima Rotary Trust.

Darrell Blue, Rotary Centennial Committee Chairman, said “I am extremely pleased in the way that Yakima Rotarians are supporting the effort to celebrate 100 years of service to the community. The generosity of many members of Yakima’s three Rotary clubs will help make this gift possible.”

Rotary led efforts have improved parks and playgrounds, spearheaded food drives and even seeded the formation of a Hearing and Speech Center. The Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center represents the largest commitment Yakima Rotary clubs have ever made to the community.

The Yakima Rotary Aquatic Center will open in late 2019 near the time Rotary marks its 100 year celebration.

Fundraising continues with a campaign to the general public. Pledges can be made by contacting the local YMCA.