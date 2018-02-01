Hermiston Police investigating after gas station robbery

HERMISTON, OR - On January 31 at about 9:45 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department was notified a robbery had just occurred at the Sinclair Station, located at 710 West Hermiston Avenue.

Officers arrived in two minutes and learned a male in dark clothing, with his face covered, entered the store and demanded money. Store employees believe he may have been armed. The suspect fled the area with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators are not certain if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

At this time, police do not know if this case is connected to other recent robberies. Investigators are actively pursuing leads on these cases, but they are asking anyone with information to call Lieutenant Randy Studebaker at 541-667-5095. They are also asking anybody who sees suspicious activity, particularly around businesses in the evening, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

“While we don’t know all the facts, we know that somebody in the community holds a key piece of information that could help solve these cases," said Lieutenant Randy Studebaker. "We’re encouraging people to call us, even if they don’t think their information is important. We’re also asking business owners to remain vigilant and ensure their security systems are fully functioning.”

“Hermiston has consistently enjoyed a relatively low violent crime rate as compared to other like-sized cities," Chief Jason Edmiston said. "So far, 2018 has been very frustrating as we are trying to manage our resources to avert these types of crimes which, unfortunately are crimes of opportunity. Steps are being taken internally within the department and externally with our business community to prevent further incidents.”