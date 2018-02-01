Kennewick buffet Wok King cited for several health code violations

KENNEWICK, WA - Health inspectors cited a Kennewick all-you-can-eat buffet Wednesday for a number of health code violations.

The Benton Franklin Health District gave Wok King International Buffet 40 points for high risk violations and 10 points for low risk violations.

Inspectors went to the restaurant after a complaint from a customer, who said there was a cockroach in her food...but also because it was due for its routine inspection.

The critical violations were the cause of a missing food worker card, food storage and temperature control issues; while the lower risk violation was because of cockroaches.

"With the pests portion of it, it is the number 32 on our red blue form, which I have a copy for you right here, that is probably not going to cause an immediate actual food borne illness," said Jessica Davis, a food safety program supervisor. "People are not going to get directly sick from that, however it does not mean that it couldn't happen."

The restaurant manager says they have fixed all the violations, but had no further comment. Wok King has remained open.

Once again, insects are not considered high risk violations compared to other more dangerous activities.