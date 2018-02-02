Fire destroys storage building in Pasco

PASCO- A large fire started around 3 a.m. on Friday in a storage facility near Venture road in Pasco.

According to Pasco police, nobody is believed to have been inside.

The structure has completely collapsed, and officials say the safest thing to do is let it burn itself out.

Pasco Fire and surrounding fire departments are on scene monitoring to ensure the fire does not spread.

No word yet on how the fire started.

The building was a Balcom and Moe storage facility containing potatoes.