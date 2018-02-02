GOP intelligence memo releasedPosted: Updated:
Registration open for Tri-Tech Skills Center Preschool Program
Tri-Tech Skills Center is accepting applications for three- to five-year-old children to join its part-time preschool program for the 2018-19 school year.More >>
GOP intelligence memo released
Fire destroys storage building in Pasco
PASCO- A large fire started around 3 a.m. on Friday in a storage facility near Venture road in Pasco. According to Pasco police, nobody is believed to have been inside. The structure has completely collapsed, and officials say the safest thing to do is let it burn itself out. Pasco Fire and surrounding fire departments are on scene monitoring to ensure the fire does not spread. No word yet on how the fire started.More >>
Richland Fred Meyer arsonist pleads not guilty; started fire while on work release
The man accused of intentionally starting the fire inside Richland's Fred Meyer store appeared in court today for his arraignment.More >>
13-year-old Enterprise student arrested for violating release conditions the next day
A 13-year-old boy is in custody for threats to kill and harassment after reports that he was planning a school shooting at Enterprise Middle School.More >>
Kennewick buffet Wok King cited for several health code violations
Health inspectors cited a Kennewick all-you-can-eat buffet Wednesday for a number of health code violations.More >>
Hermiston Police investigating after gas station robbery
On January 31 at about 9:45 p.m., the Hermiston Police Department was notified a robbery had just occurred at the Sinclair Station, located at 710 West Hermiston Avenue.More >>
Department of Health releases letter of concern for contamination events following PFP demolition
Today we spoke to the Department of Health regarding their recent letter of concern for contamination sent to the Department of Energy.More >>
Hemp Hearts: a brand new local 'superfood' on store shelves now
Almost all of us have to go to the grocery store but Hilary Kelsay and Max Schneider may get a little more excited about it than the rest of us.More >>
19-year-old, 2 juveniles arrested for gang-related assault at Mid-Columbia Library
Kennewick Police detectives have been investigating a gang-related assault that happened on January 17, 2018 at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union Street.More >>
