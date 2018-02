Chinese New Year Gala

Event Location: Chief Joseph Middle School Auditorium, 504 Wilson St, Richland, WA 99354

Event Date: Feb 10th, 2018

Time of the Event: 4:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The Tri-Cities Chinese American Association is celebrating the Chinese New Year on Feb. 10. Reception and Dinner: 4:30 - 6:00 pm, cost for non-members is $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 2-12. Cultural Performance: 6:00 - 8:30 pm, the performance is free and open to the public.