Registration open for Tri-Tech Skills Center Preschool Program

KENNEWICK, WA – Tri-Tech Skills Center is accepting applications for three- to five-year-old children to join its part-time preschool program for the 2018-19 school year.

Applications will be accepted until all classes are filled on a first come, first served basis. Applications can be filled out in Room 140 at Tri-Tech’s campus at 5929 W. Metaline Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Tri-Tech’s preschool offers two sessions, one from 8:10 to 10:10 a.m. and another from 11:40 a.m. to 1:40 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October through May. It is open to any child who is age three by Aug. 31, 2018 and is toilet-trained. Supervised Tri-Tech students work with children enrolled in the preschool as part of their early education training.

Parents must pay a non-refundable $55 fee to reserve their child’s spot and immunization records must be provided at registration. Monthly tuition is $80.

For more information, call (509) 222-7300.