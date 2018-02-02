East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situationPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Wapato Les Schwab shooting
Wapato Les Schwab shooting
Residents won't return home after lifted evacuation
Residents won't return home after lifted evacuation
1-31-18 briefing part 2
1-31-18 briefing part 2
1-31-18 briefing part 1
1-31-18 briefing part 1
Yakima Airport vs ice and snow
Yakima Airport vs ice and snow
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
One dead, one injured after Wapato shooting, suspects still at large
One dead, one injured after Wapato shooting, suspects still at large
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.More >>
Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.More >>
East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situation
East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situation
East Valley High School was placed on a precautionary lock down on Friday, February 2 around 11:25 a.m. as administrators investigated a student situation.More >>
East Valley High School was placed on a precautionary lock down on Friday, February 2 around 11:25 a.m. as administrators investigated a student situation.More >>
Despite the lifted evacuations, families living near the ridge don't want to return home
Despite the lifted evacuations, families living near the ridge don't want to return home
It's been just over 24 hours since officials monitoring the landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge lifted Level 3 evacuations for those living along I-82.More >>
It's been just over 24 hours since officials monitoring the landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge lifted Level 3 evacuations for those living along I-82.More >>
Rotary Club exceeds promise for new Yakima aquatic center
Rotary Club exceeds promise for new Yakima aquatic center
Local Rotary club officials announced today pledges have “far exceeded” their promise of over $2 million dollars for a new aquatic center in Yakima.More >>
Local Rotary club officials announced today pledges have “far exceeded” their promise of over $2 million dollars for a new aquatic center in Yakima.More >>
How the Yakima Airport is faring with ice and snow this season
How the Yakima Airport is faring with ice and snow this season
Last year, Yakima County received more snow than usual, which meant workers had to be quick to keep the runways at the Yakima Airport clean.More >>
Last year, Yakima County received more snow than usual, which meant workers had to be quick to keep the runways at the Yakima Airport clean.More >>
Murder suspect pleads not guilty
Murder suspect pleads not guilty
A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in the Yakima River Canyon.More >>
A 24-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in the Yakima River Canyon.More >>
Yakima Police find missing 3-year-old boy
Yakima Police find missing 3-year-old boy
The boy has been found and has been returned safely to his mother.More >>
The boy has been found and has been returned safely to his mother.More >>
Virginia Mason Memorial restricts visitors under 12 until flu season subsides
Virginia Mason Memorial restricts visitors under 12 until flu season subsides
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital (and our entire community) is experiencing high rates of flu cases.More >>
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital (and our entire community) is experiencing high rates of flu cases.More >>
Suspect found guilty of malicious mischief after 2016 stabbing
Suspect found guilty of malicious mischief after 2016 stabbing
A man who turned himself in for stabbing another man at a party has been found not guilty of first degree assault and first degree burglary.More >>
A man who turned himself in for stabbing another man at a party has been found not guilty of first degree assault and first degree burglary.More >>
La Casa Hogar in Yakima helping Dreamers reapply for DACA
La Casa Hogar in Yakima helping Dreamers reapply for DACA
DACA continues to be a hot topic. But the big question continues to be: come February 8, will Congress present a fair path for Dreamers?More >>
DACA continues to be a hot topic. But the big question continues to be: come February 8, will Congress present a fair path for Dreamers?More >>