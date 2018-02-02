East Valley HS placed on temporary lock down for student situation

EAST VALLEY, WA - East Valley High School was placed on a precautionary lock down on Friday, February 2 around 11:25 a.m. as administrators investigated a student situation. The lock down was lifted at 12:30 p.m.

Students were safe and secure in their classrooms during this time.

Surrounding schools were also initially placed in lock down as a precautionary measure, but quickly returned to their normal schedule.

Parents tell NBC Right Now the lock down was because a student attempted to bring a gun to school, but was stopped before he could get into the school.