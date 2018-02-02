One dead, one injured after Wapato shooting, suspects still at large

WAPATO, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.

The investigation continues after the shooting on W. 1st Street and Naches Avenue. It happened near the Les Schwab Tire Center around 1:00 p.m. Officers are still looking for the suspects, who remain unidentified.

This was not a drive-by shooting. Two males were shot and one died on the scene. Paramedics took the injured man to Virginia Mason Memorial, where he was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. We know that man does have a leg injury.

Deputies say they believe the suspects are two males who were seen running from the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, the Wapato School District went into full lock down for safety of the students and staff. School officials removed the lock down at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.