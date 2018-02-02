Wapato man killed in Friday's shooting identified

2-5-18 UPDATE:

WAPATO, WA - An autopsy revealed that the 27-year-old victim had bled to death after being shot in the stomach.

Just after 1:00 pm on February 2, 2018, a shooting happened within the City limits of Wapato. The result of the shooting left one Wapato male victim dead, and a second Wapato male injured. The injured male was first transported to Yakima Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and then to Harborview in Seattle.

The homicide took place in the 400 block of W 1st Street, and the City of Wapato Police Department has requested the assistance of the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau.

On February 5, 2018, at 8:00 am, the Yakima County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on the deceased. The cause of death was determined that he bled to death after being shot in the stomach. The deceased man is 27-year-old William Gardipee, and his family has been notified. The injured male’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contacted the Sheriff’s Office or the Wapato Police Department.

--------------------

2-2-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

WAPATO, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating after a shooting in Wapato Friday afternoon.

The investigation continues after the shooting on W. 1st Street and Naches Avenue. It happened near the Les Schwab Tire Center around 1:00 p.m. Officers are still looking for the suspects, who remain unidentified.

This was not a drive-by shooting. Two males were shot and one died on the scene. Paramedics took the injured man to Virginia Mason Memorial, where he was then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. We know that man does have a leg injury.

Deputies say they believe the suspects are two males who were seen running from the scene.

Immediately after the shooting, the Wapato School District went into full lock down for safety of the students and staff. School officials removed the lock down at 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.