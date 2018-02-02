Hanford History Project hosting new oral history project for Black History Month

RICHLAND, WA - The Hanford History Project at Washington State University is kicking February off by hosting an event to help celebrate Black History Month. The project is hosting an event on Saturday which will focus on the launch of their Civil Rights Oral History Project.

The Hanford History Project began in 2014 and documents African American immigration, segregation, and civil rights history at the Hanford Site. Directors of the program hope to tell the public about the contributions that African Americans have made in Hanford and in the Tri-Cities as a whole, and allow as many people to be a part of it.

"That we can begin to better tell about African American contributions to our community and the experiences of African Americans at the Hanford site and living in the Tri-cities area," said Jillian Gardner-Andrews, Hanford History Project Coordinator. "We hope that people will know that we're doing this project, and are interested in participating in any way that they can or helping us find people who do want to participate."

The project-doers are looking to do more oral history interviews with African Americans who worked at the Hanford Site or lived in the Tri-Cities from 1943 to 1970.

"What we're looking for, we're building on existing research, there isn't a lot of existing research and that's one point of the project to take what's there and build on it," said Michael Mays, Director of the Hanford History Project. "To see what's out there and to build from there in terms of things like, 'where did the people come from?'"

The event is scheduled to run tomorrow from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Richland Public Library, and will feature a 45-minute presentation by speakers from the National Park Service, The African American Community Cultural and Education Society, The Hanford History Project, and more.