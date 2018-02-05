One man missing and believed injured after Moses Lake area shooting

MOSES LAKE, WA - A Moses Lake man is missing and believed injured after a Sunday afternoon shooting north of Moses Lake, and investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

Deputies were called about 3:15 p.m. to Neppel Road Northeast and Road 10.4-Northeast at the public fishing access road after reports of multiple shots exchanged between the occupants of two moving vehicles.

One person – the driver of one of the vehicles and a suspected shooter – is unaccounted for and likely injured. That person, Matthew Low of Moses Lake, was last seen in the area of Road D.6-Northeast in the McConihe Flats area. Evidence suggests he sustained a gunshot wound. Deputies are worried for Low’s safety and have been searching the area where he was last seen. It’s unknown if Low is still in the area or if he was driven away from the area. Anyone with information on Low’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

The male driver of the other vehicle who is also a suspected shooter, Patrick Pearson of Moses Lake, was shot in the arm. He was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and later released. At the time he was released, investigators did not have any probable cause to arrest him. Overnight, investigators were able to build that probable cause for Pearson’s arrest in connection to this incident.

An ongoing dispute between Pearson and Low is believed to be the reason for the shooting.

Low is 29 years old, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. Low has ties to the Spokane area.

Pearson is 45 years old, 5’07” tall and 150 lbs. with red hair (possibly shaved head) and hazel eyes.

The investigation continues and more information will be released later. Anyone with information for detectives should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or ema il crime tips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.