Flu season starting to slow in the Northwest

WASHINGTON - Flu season is still really bad all across the nation, but there are some signs it could be starting to slow here in the west.

The Center For Disease Control reports 48 states have widespread flu activity, down from 49 the previous 3 weeks.

Oregon has downgraded slightly since last week. Still, hospitalizations remain high.

The CDC says this season has seen the highest number of flu-related hospitalizations in at least 8 years.

The flu vaccine is still the best defense against getting sick.