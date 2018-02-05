A glass of wine a day could clean your brain, study says - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

A glass of wine a day could clean your brain, study says

Posted: Updated:

ROCHESTER, NY - A glass of wine or two a day could help clean your brain.

Researchers at the University of Rochester studied the brains of mice that had consumed low to moderate amounts of alcohol for 30 days. 

The mice had less inflammation and fewer toxins, including those linked to Alzheimer's disease than those not exposed to alcohol.

Of course - moderation is key.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures